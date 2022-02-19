Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! The work week ended with above average temperatures and it looks like we are already starting the weekend just the same. This morning South Florida could feel the moisture increasing with how heavy the air was. A dense fog advisory had been issued for inland portions of Broward and Miami Dade AND for the Middle and Lower Florida Keys while temperatures only dropped into the mid to low 70s overnight. But even though the weekend is starting off warm and muggy, there are *some* slight changes headed our way.

Let’s talk about this weekend. A front is forecast to reach us later in the day, which could trigger a few showers late afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures will still remain on the warmer side in the mid lower 80s. Good news is that 1) limited moisture will accompany the front this afternoon and 2) although we are expecting isolated showers later today with the arrival of our next front, most of our Saturday should be on the dry side through at least the early afternoon.

No significant cooling is expected behind the front, however, afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be a bit closer to average in the upper 70s. Today’s front will stall just south of our area on Sunday as our winds immediately veer out of the Northeast. That means clouds will linger and a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out through the latter part of the weekend.

Looking ahead, next work week looks to remain on the warmer side once again. Afternoon high temperatures will quickly return to the 80s starting Presidents’ Day Monday. Apart from a few spotty showers, the weather pattern should remain about the same. Wind speeds will begin to pick up as we head into the middle and end of the work week and with a wind off the water, the breeze could drag in a shower or two from time to time.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.