The next depression of the season? It seems like we will soon have a tropical trio to talk about. In fact, the tropical wave located several hundred miles East of the Windward Islands is getting better organized and will be one that South Florida needs to watch. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance to form during the next 5 days once it moves into the Central Caribbean Sea.

NEW NHC UPDATE on INVEST 98-L: A tropical wave located several hundred miles East of the Windward Islands has become better organized this morning. It now has a high chance to form into a Tropical Depression in a few days as it moves W/NW across the Caribbean Sea. pic.twitter.com/HTW1C8VHpj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 20, 2022

The American model (GFS) has a Tropical Depression developing in the Caribbean late week as it tracks West across the Central Caribbean. However, early next week we will be timing a front, so Florida should monitor this area closely.

The European solutions during the next week shows a stronger system moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

A lot of things can change down the road and these are preliminary models to give us an idea of how strong and where it will be. Please keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest developments.

Tropical Depression Eight

The tropics are active as the 8th Tropical Depression of the season forms in the North-Central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. No threat to land other than bringing some swells to the Azores.

TUESDAY 11AM ADVISORY: Tropical Depression Eight forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. No threat to land. pic.twitter.com/3oO9hPoxIT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 20, 2022

Hurricane Fiona

Major Hurricane Fiona continues to produce hurricane conditions over the Turks and Caicos Islands. Tropical Storm conditions are spreading over the Southeastern Bahamas through tonight. The center of the storm should continue to move away from the islands and then aim for Bermuda. They should be watching the progress of Fiona closely.

Fiona’s rains could still produce an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain across Eastern portions of the Dominican Republic where flash flooding remains a concern. About 4 to 8 inches of rain possible for the Turks and Caicos with a potential surge of 5 to 8 feet above normal tide levels.

TUESDAY 11AM ADVISORY & CONE: Major Hurricane #Fiona continues to batter the Turks and Caicos. Later today it should move away from those islands and approach Bermuda on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ODrJizAqbV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 20, 2022

