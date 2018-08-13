New week, new pattern

The new week begins with a weather change for south Florida. For most people, it’s probably a welcomed change! Fewer storms will develop and we’ll dry out following plenty of rain going back to last week. The quiet set up comes as high pressure starts rebuilding from the Atlantic Ocean. Instead of the south to southwest wind flow (which had us dodging afternoon downpours) winds are now shifting more out of the east. All the while, moisture levels are decreasing as drier air overspreads the region. It won’t totally take rain out of the picture but chances will drop to mere, minimal showers. Finally this week, the timing for any activity (whatsoever) will mainly occur during the late night and early morning hours. Look for continued late summer heat and humidity with a minor bout of haze as the week continues.