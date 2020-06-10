New Wave & a Wet Weekend

A small dot of clouds East of the Lesser Antilles is actually a tropical wave loaded with rain moving west across the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), is giving it a small chance for growth, but it could cause downpours along with gusty winds to the Windward Islands on Thursday.

A pool of moisture is coming together across the Caribbean Sea. It will start moving over the Bahamas and South Florida by Friday night. Temperatures will remain around 90 degrees.

Expecting scattered downpours on Thursday pushed in by High Pressure near the Bahamas. Most of Friday looks dry, but by the evening that could change as the Caribbean moisture moves in. It could keep us soggy through the weekend. Then, if the wave by the Lesser Antilles doesn’t fall apart, it could add more rain to our forecast for next week.

Tropics Watch

An earlier area NHC was monitoring is down to a zero percent chance for development. It was replaced by the new wave in the Atlantic. All the other waves remain either dry or in check by Saharan dust.

We’ll be watching