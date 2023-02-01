January ends with an impressive warm streak. Guess what? That’s not going to change as we venture into February with temperatures that are running up to 10-degrees above average!

You could say “It’s Groundhog Day”. No, not the holiday (yet) although it’s but a day away. It’s the real-life version of the popular Groundhog Day movie with Bill Murray. In short, our weather isn’t budging, despite the fact that we get periodic Fronts arriving in south Florida this time of year. The warm stretch began back on January 18. Since then, even there was one morning with a hint of cooling (on the 27th). Looking forward, February is beginning with above average readings AND with a good chance of Record Warmth in Miami! On Wednesday, highs will quickly build into the lower and middle 80’s. With enough sunshine, as forecast, and a general wind from from the southeast, the warmth will surge. Winds won’t be as strong, compared to days earlier in the week, but it’s a warm southerly flow that will boost our temperatures.

The next noticeable weather change won’t come until Friday night. At that point, we could see some isolated showers as a weakening front heads our way. Technically, yes, it’s a cold front but without the cold air. Cooling will be minimal into Saturday, but it won’t be as unseasonably warm, or as muggy. Instead, starting over the weekend, will see highs revert back to the middle and upper 70’s with a strengthening breeze arriving off the Atlantic. While that may be comfortable, unfortunately it won’t make for a bright or beautiful weekend. We’re expecting a good deal of lingering cloudiness, too, along with swift-moving showers. Keep in mind, after such a dry January (it ranked as the 4th driest on record) we’re in need of some rain!

