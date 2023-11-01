Happy November, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great Halloween! October in South Florida ended as a hot one. We saw temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s the last few days with record heat across some South Florida locations on Tuesday afternoon. And while these temperatures are more like summer, South Florida knows that it won’t be in vain. This morning we woke up to warm and humid conditions once again as our temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s. We also saw a few showers offshore as a weak Fall front pushed through South Florida.

A weak front is forecast to bring some changes to the forecast. I know a person’s mind usually thinks of ‘cooling’ when we hear the phrase ‘front bringing changes’. But this front will be a little different. While this ‘fall front’ has brought much cooler temperatures across the rest of the state, for South Florida it will help knock temperatures down a few degrees. Overall, milder temperatures in the forecast today as compared to Tuesday, however, they will still be near average in the mid-80s.

South Florida will also see increasing wind speeds throughout the day, which will cause marine conditions to quickly deteriorate. Because of this, a wind advisory has been issued for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade & Broward from 2pm today through Thursday evening. Behind this morning’s front, sustained wind speeds will increase between 15-25mph. Frequent gusts of 35mph+ will also be possible.

For the more noticeable change behind this front we have to look at Thursday’s forecast. This could be the ‘cooler’ morning of the week (and I’m using that word lightly). While most of South Florida will see temperatures in the lower 70s on Thursday morning, there could be some areas that drop into the 60s! During the afternoon hours, our high temperatures will reach the lower 80s, which will actually be about 4° to 5° below average! So even though we are not expecting a major cool down with this front, a refreshing change is most definitely on the way. Worth noting, wind speeds will significantly increase through the second half of the week, which could become a nuisance from time to time. Gale watches & warnings have already been issued for our offshore South Florida & Florida Keys waters. As wind direction veers out of the Northeast again, a few gusty showers will be possible through the second half of the week. By the weekend, it looks like more showers could return to the forecast.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.