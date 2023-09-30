South Florida has been stuck in a soggy and dreary setup all week long but there are some changes ahead by next week. We just have to get through additional storms this weekend first.

It’s all because of deep, tropical moisture flowing into Florida while a weak, slow-moving front treks south across the state. As this front continues to approach and eventually passes through Sunday night, this will keep rain chances elevated and our pattern unsettled.

Today, expect sunshine in the morning with a spotty shower, then scattered showers and storms during the afternoon, especially across inland locations. This sunshine paired with a light wind should help heat up temperatures quickly to around 90F by the early-afternoon. Like yesterday, isolated instances of flooding and strong storms will remain possible.

On Sunday, as the front gets even closer, this will increase rain chances come more to a 60% chance with scattered, anytime showers and thunderstorms expected. Best chance for rain once again will be inland but the some coastal areas should see some rain too.

Also this weekend, South Florida will continue to experience minor to moderate saltwater flooding from the King Tides with flood alerts in effect through at least Sunday. In Miami, the highest tidal cycle is forecast to be this upcoming Monday.

Now behind this weak frontal passage will be the gradual effects of finally improving conditions. There will still be some scattered showers sweeping through the area during Monday but that will also come with milder temperatures and a stronger, northeast breeze.

That then transitions to a fantastic week of weather following Monday with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and near-typical temperatures starting Tuesday! We sure deserve it.

In the tropics, Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina remain close-by with winds up to 50 mph. Rina is forecast to weaken over the weekend while Philippe is expected to strengthen and could reach hurricane strength away from land next week.