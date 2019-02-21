Nearing Records

High pressure located over the Western Atlantic Ocean will be keeping a steamy breeze out of the Southeast in place. It will also block fronts from making it to South Florida. Look forward to a Spring-like pattern of overnight/early morning showers and dry conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average and near records at least through most of next week. However, the only change in the forecast will be for added shower activity moving in over the weekend. Rain chance has been increased from 20 to 30%.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7