Nearing Records & Tropics

West-Northwest winds believe it or not associated with Hurricane Humberto pushing away in the Atlantic Ocean is going to draw up the heat and humidity. In fact, temperatures will be nearing records Monday afternoon.
Scattered afternoon storms possible Monday with drier air moving in from the North. This will bring down rain chances and lower the humidity a notch midweek.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Humberto is forecast to turn and come close to Bermuda late week. Over the weekend, it should move into cooler waters where it should gradually weaken. Large swells forecast to continue across much of the Southeastern United States.
Low pressure located in the Central Gulf of Mexico is becoming better organized and it could form into a tropical depression over the next couple of days while moving Northwest to West-Northwest. Most models have it curving and remaining over the open waters this weekend.
Not much development expected out of the disturbance located in the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall to spread into the Central and Upper Texas coastal areas this week.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7