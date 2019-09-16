Nearing Records & Tropics

West-Northwest winds believe it or not associated with Hurricane Humberto pushing away in the Atlantic Ocean is going to draw up the heat and humidity. In fact, temperatures will be nearing records Monday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon storms possible Monday with drier air moving in from the North. This will bring down rain chances and lower the humidity a notch midweek.

Drier air to filter in from the North bringing down rain chances. More moisture arrives for the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QiF98AXbuF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2019

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Humberto is forecast to turn and come close to Bermuda late week. Over the weekend, it should move into cooler waters where it should gradually weaken. Large swells forecast to continue across much of the Southeastern United States.

Low pressure located in the Central Gulf of Mexico is becoming better organized and it could form into a tropical depression over the next couple of days while moving Northwest to West-Northwest. Most models have it curving and remaining over the open waters this weekend.

Low has become better organized and conditions are expected to be favorable for a tropical depression to form during the next couple of days while the system moves slowly NW to WNW. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation pic.twitter.com/xD8aDaGzEO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2019

Not much development expected out of the disturbance located in the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall to spread into the Central and Upper Texas coastal areas this week.

Little, if any, development of this system is expected

before it moves inland along the NW Gulf coast tonight or Tuesday. Heavy rainfall along portions of the Central & Upper Texas coastal areas expected later this week. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation pic.twitter.com/zsxdbZariZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7