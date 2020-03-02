Nearing Records This Week

A warming trend is underway after a chilly weekend. Temperatures will be near average Monday afternoon into the upper 70’s with mostly dry conditions.

MONDAY PLANNER- It is not as chilly this morning with temps. in the mid to upper 60's in #Broward and #MiamiDade. This afternoon will be warmer into the upper 70's. Should stay dry and breezy along the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wG40KPvThd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2020

High pressure continues to slide East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This is providing for a warmer flow off the ocean moderating temperatures back to seasonable values. By Wednesday, winds veer out of the South and eventually Southwest ahead of another cold front to pump in the heat. As a result, temperatures will be nearing record values. Highs on Thursday could be close to 90 degrees. A chance of showers possible ahead of this next cold front. Not expecting a washout, but some moisture will be around to support on and off showers Friday. Slightly cooler air filters in for Saturday.

It will keep getting warmer and possibly nearing records Wednesday-Thursday. Pattern remains dry and chance of showers returns Friday ahead of front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yRsak1i9Wd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7