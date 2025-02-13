Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the warm but dry days of February. Temperatures have been above average each day this month, reaching into the mid to lower 80s, however, at least humidity levels have been somewhat bearable for the most part. And after about 2 weeks with not-so-terrible humidity levels, it looks like this week will end on a more muggy note. And that’s exactly how it felt this morning as a South wind returned to South Florida. These warm and breezy winds limited temperatures from cooling down more than the mid 70s for many but it also made it feel a bit more muggy than earlier in the week. And it was evident that there was more moisture in the air as there were a few spotty showers early this morning, mostly offshore.

Today South Florida can expect some changes in the forecast. For one, slightly higher humidity levels return to the forecast along with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s for some. This means many South Florida locations will be flirting with record high temperatures this afternoon as the current records for today stand in the mid 80s. And while a spotty shower is possible, rain chances will still remain on the lower end. Another breezy day with winds between 10 to 20 mph. Gusty conditions will be possible from time to time.

Looking ahead, on Friday a front will try to drift south across Florida and even though it will come close to South Florida, it is forecast to stall north of us. This will allow for a few spotty showers to develop Friday. Unfortunately this front will not make it this far south and will move out of our area for the weekend. Speaking of the upcoming weekend, South Florida continues to be warm and breezy, with gusty conditions at times. Sunday will be the warmer day as a front moves closer to South Florida and causes our wind pattern to veer out of the southwest again. This front will finally clear South Florida Monday and while we are not expecting a major temperature change, milder and more comfortable temperatures will return for the start of next week. Unfortunately the front will stall just south of the area so clouds will linger with the possibility of a few showers through the first half of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.