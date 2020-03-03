Nearing Records Ahead of Next Cold Front

Mother Nature will be turning up the heat a notch ahead of the next cold front!

Some states will be experiencing showers and storms (some severe) as they will be voting in the primary today with a cold front. Ahead of that cold front, temperatures here in South Florida could near records into the upper 80’s Wednesday and Thursday. Chance of some rain (not a washout) likely on Friday and cooling down just in time for the weekend!

We need to switch clocks ahead 1 hour on Sunday.

Next cold front will turning up the heat with highs nearing records Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain possible (not a washout) Friday. Cooling down just in time for the weekend! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fqJw1fz8jO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 3, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7