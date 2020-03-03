Nearing Records Ahead of Next Cold Front

Mother Nature will be turning up the heat a notch ahead of the next cold front!
Some states will be experiencing showers and storms (some severe) as they will be voting in the primary today with a cold front. Ahead of that cold front, temperatures here in South Florida could near records into the upper 80’s Wednesday and Thursday. Chance of some rain (not a washout) likely on Friday and cooling down just in time for the weekend!
We need to switch clocks ahead 1 hour on Sunday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7