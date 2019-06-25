Nearing Records Again, Plus Storms?

Several record highs will be in jeopardy today! We have steamy winds out of the South keeping the heat and humidity extra high. Temperatures are forecast to range in the middle to upper 90’s and feel anywhere between 106 to 110- degrees. This type of heat is dangerous for outdoor workers, the very young and elderly. Therefore, it is best to avoid direct sunlight, slow down, drink plenty of water and take breaks.

Winds will turn out of the East and this ocean influence is forecast to bring changes. Therefore, look for isolated inland showers and storms to develop in the afternoons through tomorrow. On Thursday, we will start to tap into moisture from the Atlantic to bump up the chance of showers and storms.

Look for isolated afternoon Summer storms through Wednesday. Ocean air returns and we will tap into extra moisture from the Atlantic to bump up the chances starting Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TaGg5CiOci — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 25, 2019

Temperatures have been above average for several days and likely to go down into the upper 80’s on Friday. Some relief is on the way!

Temperatures will go down into the upper 80's as the winds out of the East will moderate temperatures and help us tap into moisture from the Atlantic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yXUSTvU2MF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 25, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7