A storm system is moving into the Eastern half of the country providing for a wintry mix across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The associated front will slide slowly down the Florida Peninsula. It should arrive by Wednesday morning. Few stray showers possible starting tonight.

Ahead of the front it will be very warm and humid with temperatures nearing records in some areas. Miami and Fort Lauderdale will come close since winds will be veering out of the Southwest.

Temperatures will get closer to average (79 degrees) for Thursday and Friday. However, it promises to remain well-above average through the weekend with another front moving in on Sunday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7