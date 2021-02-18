Near Record Warmth & Watching Next Front

A much quieter weather day expected for South Florida as a pesky front plaguing our area the past several days has finally lifted north and high pressure briefly swoops in. Breezy Southeast wind flow returns which will keep plenty of moisture around. Therefore, scattered clouds will be around with an isolated shower possible.

We will also be flirting with record highs and lows today and tomorrow. Overnight lows will range in the mid to upper 80’s with highs in the upper 80’s. By the afternoon, as we factor the high humidity, temperatures will feel like the 90’s. This is a good reminder that even though we are not in the Summer months, this does not mean heat illnesses won’t strike. Limiting the amount of time outdoors and staying hydrated should be practiced.

High pressure slides East into the Atlantic Friday as a stronger cold front sags South across South Florida over the course of the day. Isolated to scattered showers possible with a storm or two likely in the afternoon. After midnight the front clears and South Florida will be waking up to cooler conditions on Saturday!

Today, expect warm temps and clouds around with breezy winds at times. Tomorrow, we'll be on records watch ahead of a front that will move in late in the day. Spotty showers will be possible. Saturday will be finally be noticeably cooler behind the front. pic.twitter.com/bNlNBn1c8v — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 18, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7