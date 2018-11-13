Near- Record Highs

South Florida today promises to be very warm and several records will be in jeopardy. By Thursday, a stronger front is forecast to swing through bringing a chance of showers and storms ahead and cooler air behind. Most of the models are showing a brisk breeze out of the North to bring temperatures down into the lower 60’s Friday morning. Afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70’s!

Tropical Update: Wave currently moving through the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Chance is going down for development. In fact, The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days. The cold front forecast to sweep through the Southeast United States will act as a roadblock later this week.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7