Near Record Heat?

South Florida a weak front over North Florida is drawing in winds from the South. This will keep the air steamy with the potential for high temperatures to reach record values. I do believe Key West will come close or shatter the old record of 86 set back in 1979. By Tuesday, the front approaches slowly increasing our rain chances slightly late in the day. It should completely clear South Florida Wednesday morning. This front will not be as strong as the one last week, but count on sporting around a light jacket or sweater Thursday morning. Forecast low will range in the upper 50’s. The remainder of the week will stay mostly dry.

Forecast calls for a steamy and near record setting day. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/LQ1qe3SZtG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 3, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7