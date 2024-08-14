It sure has been a hot week thus far and the heat sticks around this Wednesday with records possibly in jeopardy.

Both Miami and Key West are forecast to be just shy of their record high temperature for today’s date.

Given dangerous feels-like temperatures in the cards, a Heat Advisory is in effect across all of South Florida this Wednesday.

The day will start with sunshine before a few pop-up showers and storms develop during the afternoon, especially across locations away from the coast.

Rain chances will rise today and especially Thursday and Friday, however, which could at least provide brief heat relief for some. Moisture levels the rest of this week will be high enough for seeing showers and storms while a northwest steering flow should allow for storms to develop or track over or across parts of metro Miami-Dade and Broward, especially during the afternoons.

By the weekend, the forecast gets a little tricky as we follow a weak front approaching from the north and east. Some of our model guidance clears the front through the area, ushering in low rain chances and even a bit less humidity.

On the other hand, other guidance stalls the front out across South Florida, which means scattered showers and storms will remain while humidity stays high.

What is a guarantee is the heat with air temperatures remaining in the 90s over the next seven days.

Tracking Ernesto

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Ernesto which has been impacting parts of the northeastern Caribbean Islands this morning, including Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands, with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Ernesto will continue to pull away to the north while strengthening, potentially becoming a major hurricane by Friday before making a close pass to Bermuda on Saturday. Ernesto will not directly affect the US put will create dangerous rip current concerns and will generate high surf.