Near Record Heat & Storms

When you combine the hot temperatures that will range in the low to mid 90’s and high humidity (moisture in the air), it will produce heat indices (feels like temps.) above 100+ degrees for a few hours across much of South Florida. It will mainly happen between noon and 6 pm.
Near record heat will be possible and an advisory could be issued for portions of the area.
Remember to dress cool, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when outdoors for a long period of time.
Steering winds over the next few days and heading into the holiday weekend will be out of the South-Southwest. As the Saharan Dust fades away, more isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop each afternoon. This is typical for this time of year. Some of the storms can produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. Chances for rain go up much higher by Sunday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7