Near Record Heat & Storms

When you combine the hot temperatures that will range in the low to mid 90’s and high humidity (moisture in the air), it will produce heat indices (feels like temps.) above 100+ degrees for a few hours across much of South Florida. It will mainly happen between noon and 6 pm.

Near record heat will be possible and an advisory could be issued for portions of the area.

Remember to dress cool, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when outdoors for a long period of time.

STEAMY START- Temps. are in the upper 70's to low 80's in #Broward & #MiamiDade. Low to mid 80's across the #FloridaKeys. Near RECORD HEAT possible this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90's. A few storms likely to develop. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wlpTa1vdal — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2020

Steering winds over the next few days and heading into the holiday weekend will be out of the South-Southwest. As the Saharan Dust fades away, more isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop each afternoon. This is typical for this time of year. Some of the storms can produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. Chances for rain go up much higher by Sunday.

A few strong storms possible this afternoon for inland locations. They will move slowly towards the East- Coast Metro areas. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/29MvAkBz5G — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7