In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.

New Year’s Eve will be quite nice, although rather warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. That will be paired with generally sunny skies and a light southeast breeze. A weakening cold front will be working across Central Florida this weekend, bringing some showers and storms there, but the model guidance continues to keep that front to the north, meaning likely dry conditions.

As the clock strikes midnight Saturday night, the weather will be dry across most — if not all — of South Florida. The best chance for rain will be to our north. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid 70s.

Then as we welcome the year of 2023 on Sunday, it will be a great start to the new year with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be only the chance for a spotty shower, especially in the afternoon.

As we head into the first week of the new year and of January, it is looking rather quiet with sunshine dominating our weather pattern through midweek along with above average temperatures near 83F for highs. Then another front could reach South Florida around the Thursday or Friday time period, which could usher in a round of rain and potentially a drop in temperatures but it is too early to determine those details as of now.