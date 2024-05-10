It sure has been a warm and humid week so far across South Florida but temperatures will go up a notch even further, especially this Friday and Saturday, with record heat possible.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale both have a shot at tying today’s records of 94F and 95F, respectively.

This heat will be paired with a southwest breeze, providing likely dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

That southwest, land wind will help to maximize the heat through the start of this weekend, aiding in feels-like temperatures near 100F.

The start of the weekend will be very similar as today with sunshine, except for the chance for patchy morning fog.

Then on Mother’s Day, it is also looking beautiful and slightly less hot as a weak front stalls nearby. It will remain dry for most locations, however.

That stalled front will lift back north across the area as a warm front early next week, which will lead to another increase in temperatures.

Besides a spotty shower or storm the next seven days, the pattern will remain quiet overall as the active storm track remains far enough away to our north.