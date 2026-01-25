Some big changes are ahead this week, South Florida, as a series of strong cold fronts are set to sweep through the area, leading to a significant dip in degrees.

That cooling arrives Monday night and ahead of it we’ll remain warm and humid, so soak up that heat while you can!

Expect a stronger, southerly breeze Sunday, driving highs into the low to mid 80s under generally sunny skies. Besides a small shower, it will be dry.

Monday will also be a warm day overall with the potential for record heat in Miami.

Expect sunshine and patchy clouds with an isolated, passing shower ahead of the cold front. That front will arrive by the evening hours, leading to a dramatic drop in temperatures Monday night.

That will set the stage for a cold rest of the week with lows consistently in the 40s and 50s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Out of the two fronts — first one arriving Monday evening and then a second Wednesday night — the midweek front is poised to usher in a stronger push of cold air.

As a result, the worst of the cold is expected late in the week on Thursday and Friday. At least the sun will be out and shining this week!