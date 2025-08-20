As Hurricane Erin moves north and farther away from Florida, our weather change focuses on a switch in winds. That’s important. The flip should lead to hotter and wetter conditions over the next couple of days, at least.

On Wednesday we’re forecasting a quiet start to the day. Look for morning sun and rapidly building temperatures. It’s also the start of an offshore pattern (vital when determining the timing for storms). From the mid-day through the afternoon, areas of storms could expand in coverage and may even bring occasional, brief relief from the heat (from rain-cooled air). That potential is the only way we’ll get a hot weather break. In fact, record-breaking heat is possible both Wednesday and Thursday from Broward into Miami-Dade, and even south into the Keys. Highs are forecast to peak in the mid 90’s with heat index readings ranging from 105 – 110º.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.