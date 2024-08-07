Strong summer heat is back, and in a big way. On Wednesday, south Florida temperatures spiked to their highest levels since May. It wasn’t quite enough for the record books, but in many cases it was only a whisker away. Ft. Lauderdale peaked at 96-degrees, just a degree shy of a record high. Miami hit 95º (just two away from a daily record). This same type of heat will carry over into Thursday due to an offshore flow. Those winds are arriving from the west, and southwest, which tends to be our hottest transport of air into southeast Florida.

The scorching conditions are also the result of fewer areas of rain (compared to recent days). There’s a slot of drier air that has expanded into the region. It’s a far different pattern than with tropical moisture, from Debby, which covered the area for several days! Even though some drying is back, it doesn’t mean you won’t need an umbrella! There will still be a few patchy showers, just “not as numerous” and not long-lasting.

The next weather change arrives this weekend and it’s a difference most people won’t even be able to detect. A switch in winds will occur as Atlantic High Pressure scoots back in our direction. Known as the Bermuda High, it’s influence will result in veering winds from the east and southeast. Temperatures will only decline a couple degrees but get closer to the average for August (highs in the lower 90’s). Sea Breeze boundaries will also get more active and likely trigger more times of rain. Storms, too, will be possible over the weekend while favoring inland locations.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.