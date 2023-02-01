High pressure overhead is maintaining our pattern warm and dry, but also keeping Winter weather well to the North.

Warm start to February! Records will be jeopardy this afternoon in both Miami and Marathon with highs climbing into the mid 80’s.

Changes coming by the end of the week as low pressure and front develop along stalled boundary. It will get a push from the upper-levels to move down the Florida Peninsula.

Models are showing there won’t be enough support for the front to clear, so it stalls nearby with a building breeze out of the Northeast this weekend. This means times of scattered clouds and fast-moving showers possible both days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7