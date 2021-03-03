Near Record Heat

Low pressure will continue moving Northeast and off the Southeast coast of the U.S. later today as a trailing cold front moves South through the Florida Peninsula. Ahead the winds will turn out of the West-Southwest to pump in the heat. In fact, records will be jeopardy in the afternoon as temperature climb into the upper 80’s.

The front crosses through early Thursday with breezy winds already out of the Northwest. Therefore, it will usher in drier and slightly cooler air. Temperature should drop back down to seasonable values with overnight lows in the low 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Outside of a short-lived passing coastal shower, it stays dry.

Long range models are showing a front developing across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning, then pushing through later in the day. This will bring South Florida the next best chance of seeing rain. Scattered to numerous showers with isolated storms likely Saturday afternoon.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7