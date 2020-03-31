Near Record Heat

Steamy winds out of the West-Southwest will help temperatures soar to near record values. In fact, where is Spring?

A weak front approaches on Wednesday, so late morning/early afternoon we are looking at some showers moving in. Even an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out developing with the daytime heat. By Thursday, another area of high pressure builds to dry up the air and lower the humidity. Temperatures will finally be near average and Spring-like. Lows will range in the mid to upper 60’s with highs in the low 80’s. These type of temperatures stick around through the weekend.

Stay safe and healthy South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7