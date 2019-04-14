MUGGY, GUSTY SUNDAY

Good Sunday morning south Florida.

After a soggy night the Keys have finally dried up this morning. Stray shower chances will continue in the forecast but most will stay dry.

Steamy Sunday ahead with thick air and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy winds and a spotty shower or two for this summer-like day.

Details on @WSVN pic.twitter.com/Wwk1QUYxUY — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 14, 2019

Winds will remain breezy out of the SSE today keeping extra warmth and moisture in the forecast…it will be steamy! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Beach goers and boaters beware, a high risk of rip currents is in effect at area beaches and boaters are advised to use caution.

A bit rough for boaters and beachgoers today.

Be safe if enjoying the south Florida waters today! pic.twitter.com/SbC2i2Ssw3 — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 14, 2019

Our next frontal boundary arrives Monday bringing with it a chance for isolated showers mainly late morning into the afternoon.

Behind the front slightly milder, less humid air will build in by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks really nice with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and seasonal afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Lots of sunshine and low humidity will make for a wonderful spring day.

Wednesday looks nice as well but temperatures will begin to warm.

We’re back in the upper 80s by Thursday with isolated shower chances as that front lifts back north into south Florida. Winds will be very breezy and humidity will be on the increase.

Winds become gusty Friday ahead of our next front. Rain chances go up Friday and Saturday with another frontal boundary moving into south Florida.

Have a safe and happy Sunday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

