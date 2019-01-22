Much Warmer

High pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic states is providing for a strong ocean breeze. It has helped temperatures moderate quickly back to warmer levels. The return of East winds will also draw in some clouds with occasional showers. Unfortunately seas will be choppy to rough through most of the week.

Next cold front arrives late Thursday and it will not be a clean passage. Steady showers and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Also, despite the fact that this front will be located around the Florida Straits Friday, we will have lingering clouds and showers with temperatures in the 50’s.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7