Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. South Florida has been enjoying very nice conditions each day with low humidity levels, low rain chances, plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. And yesterday was no different. After starting off on the cool side on Wednesday morning, mild temperatures in the 70s returned and led to a picture perfect afternoon. This morning it was evident that the weather pattern had changed some as temperatures weren’t as cool, we saw a few more clouds in the sky and there were showers sitting offshore early this morning. The reason? A change in the wind direction.

There are some subtle changes in the forecast today for South Florida. Overnight, our wind pattern veered out of the east to southeast and that allowed a few showers to push through last night. Today our wind pattern will change once again and this time will veer out of the south. This will not only allow for slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon in the lower 80s, but will also re-introduce the chance for a few spotty showers. Not everyone will see rain today but at least 20% of South Florida will see a shower from time to time. Overall the day is still looking mostly quiet.

South Florida will only see subtle changes in the next few days. A series of very weak fronts will try to push through the area but most will fizzle or stall nearby. By the end of the week, the above mentioned front finally reaches South Florida. But because this front is expected to be a weak one, it will only knock our temperatures down a few degrees, bringing them a bit closer to average in the upper 70s. Mild and mainly dry conditions continue into the upcoming weekend with only subtle changes at times, Speaking of, at times a change in the direction will bring afternoon high temperatures back to the 80s. Then other times, weak fronts will come close enough to our area that our wind pattern will veer out of the North and bring cool-ish but comfortable temperatures! More noticeable changes return next week as our winds increase in speed once again.

Have a great afternoon!

