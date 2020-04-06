Much needed showers have been moving in since Sunday with a weak front nearby. An area of low pressure has developed to the East of South Florida into the Northwestern Bahamas along that front and it has kept moisture around for some showers. That front with low pressure will eventually fizzle as high pressure builds back from the Western Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. Therefore, drier air will be around most of the week. Winds turn out of the Southwest midweek to turn up the heat with highs returning into the 90’s. Records could be in jeopardy. Above average temperatures will likely stick around through Easter Sunday. Maybe a showers possible as well.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7