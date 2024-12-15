Well it’s official: the impressive dry streaks at Miami and Fort Lauderdale have both snapped on Saturday following 0.03 inches of rainfall measured at both airports.

This snaps the 33-day dry streak, the longest since 1999, in Miami and 32-day dry streak, longest since 2012, in Fort Lauderdale.

More showers are ahead this week mainly because of an onshore wind paired with elevated moisture levels coming in from the Atlantic Ocean. It won’t be a washout this week but be ready for rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday. There is the chance this activity lingers through Thursday, too, depending on the timing and strength of a front.

As far as our Sunday forecast goes, more of the same is expected of what we experienced on Saturday, and that is times of sunshine and times of speedy, passing showers. It will remain windy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

Winds gradually relax over the next few days, allowing for improving marine conditions.

By next weekend, drier conditions are forecast with potential cooling leading up to Christmas. The model guidance has not been consistent on this cooling signal yet, however, so stay tuned for further details!