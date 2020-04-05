Much Needed Rain Possible Later This Afternoon

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! It's another beautiful start to the morning right now with sunny skies, which is what we've been used to the last few mornings. Later on today though, expect some changes as some showers are expected! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OAXbNnEZV8 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

We are watching this large area of showers & cloud cover over the Gulf of Mexico extending into Florida. We will be watching its movement later on today as it moves closer to South Florida and can bring us some much needed rain this afternoon. #7weather pic.twitter.com/eNgP6Fb7I1 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

We've been mostly dry over the last few days in Florida, but you can see how a large plume of moisture is now over the Gulf extending into Florida associated with lots of rain over the area #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hdYIGL5m0d — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

It may be easier to stay indoors later on this afternoon across South Florida! Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as shower chances increase. Expect about a 30% chance of showers this afternoon into late evening hours. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dc7qfdkOk3 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

The shower chance will continue into tomorrow for South Florida before we dry back up with mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the week. The next time we see a chance of rain will be next weekend with an approaching front. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/z0uT4SSHP0 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

HEATING UP: Temperatures will be near normal into tomorrow across South Florida. As we head into the rest of the week, however, we quickly warm up with temperatures in the 90's by Thursday and Friday of next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pzrtBxkgoX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 5, 2020

Have a great day and stay safe, South Florida!