Much Drier Weekend In Store!

After a soggy few days, some sunshine and drier conditions are ahead!

It'll be a drier day across SoFlo today, but we can't rule out some showers today. Have your umbrella handy just in case! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QNQnNZqIpO — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 13, 2020

Expect lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions outside of a spotty shower chance. This will be the start of a drier trend to come into the weekend and the start of next week.

Even though we're expecting drier days ahead, a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect across Broward & most of Miami-Dade until 7 p.m. today because any spotty showers could make flooding that's already occurred even worse. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/a98GSUgER6 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 13, 2020

DRIER DAYS AHEAD! Outside of a spotty shower chance, the upcoming weekend and start of next week are a much needed change! Lot's of sunshine in store. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/06OVZUaADo — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 13, 2020

These drier conditions will not only last into next week, but will get even drier over the weekend and at the start of next week as high pressure builds across South Florida.

10 A.M. Advisory: Tropical Depression #ThirtyOne forms in the central Caribbean. It's expected to strengthen and approach Central America as a hurricane early next week. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/moZBWIfeUs — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 13, 2020

A new tropical depression formed in the central Caribbean at 10 a.m. today named Tropical Depression 31. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called “Iota”.

T.D. 31 is expected to move westward and likely impact portions of Central America that were already hit by deadly flooding and landslides from Eta. It is forecast to come on shore as a category 2 hurricane.

In the far eastern Atlantic, we have Tropical Storm Theta near Africa and Portugal. This will not be impacting the U.S.

4 A.M. Advisory: #Eta's remnants will continue to move toward the NE over the Atlantic and dissipate over the weekend. This is the last advisory. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/95ij813JJb — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 13, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!