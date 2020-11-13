Much Drier Weekend In Store!

After a soggy few days, some sunshine and drier conditions are ahead!

Expect lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions outside of a spotty shower chance. This will be the start of a drier trend to come into the weekend and the start of next week.

Although we aren’t expecting heavy rain today, any spotty shower could make flooding that has already occurred even worse, so a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Broward and most of Miami-Dade.

These drier conditions will not only last into next week, but will get even drier over the weekend and at the start of next week as high pressure builds across South Florida.

A new tropical depression formed in the central Caribbean at 10 a.m. today named Tropical Depression 31. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called “Iota”.

T.D. 31 is expected to move westward and likely impact portions of Central America that were already hit by deadly flooding and landslides from Eta. It is forecast to come on shore as a category 2 hurricane.

In the far eastern Atlantic, we have Tropical Storm Theta near Africa and Portugal. This will not be impacting the U.S.

Eta is no longer a tropical system, but its remnants will continue moving toward the northeast before dissipating some time tomorrow. This was the last advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Eta.

Have a great day, South Florida!

