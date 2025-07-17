Big changes to our weather pattern are ahead just in time for the weekend! This follows record rainfall that Miami International Airport measured on Wednesday.

For our Thursday, moisture will linger as an upper level low tracks west and over the region. This will keep it unsettled with hit or miss, passing showers and storms, especially during the first half of the day.

Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sunshine with a nice breeze and near-typical temperatures.

Heading into Friday and this weekend, a dome of high pressure moves over Florida from the Atlantic, leading to mostly dry conditions, lots of sunshine and hot temperatures.

Feels-like temperatures will generally reach the low to mid 100s this weekend while the breeze relaxes.

By the middle of next week, moisture levels could increase once again as a disturbance lurks over northern Florida. Therefore, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible.

Tropical update

A broad area of low pressure near the northern Gulf coast will continue to track west and will move over Louisiana later today. The odds of development have gone down, and there is only a 30% chance it organizes into a tropical depression.

Regardless of development, it will dump heavy rainfall across parts of the Gulf coast, with a Flood Watch in effect.