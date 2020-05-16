Much Drier After a Big Start to the Rainy Season Yesterday

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Impressive rain totals to kick off the rainy season for South Florida! Here’s what we saw between yesterday and overnight. Several inches of rain!

It’s much drier start to the morning with a few clouds sticking around. We had some dense fog this morning that has since cleared up. Expect drier conditions later this afternoon.

No rain across South Florida this morning. Just a few clouds and improving conditions. The rain that we saw yesterday and overnight is now to the northeast of us and moving away from SoFlo.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, the area of low pressure moving away from us still has a 80% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm later today. Regardless of development, this will not impact us in SoFlo as it will move NE.

Here’s your day planner for today! Much drier with just a few showers possible. Warmer temperatures expected, as well.

Here’s your 7-day forecast. We dry up and heat up into Monday before seeing showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day, South Florida!