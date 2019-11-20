Much Cooler Start

Local Forecast

Most areas in Broward and Miami-Dade were in the 50’s. While the Florida Keys were in the 60’s and low 70’s. We will be able to put away the layers in the afternoon as high temperatures will reach the upper 70’s.

By Thursday, the winds veer out of the Northeast and that is a sign high pressure will be slipping into the Western Atlantic Ocean helping temperatures gradually warm up. In fact, they will be near average heading into the weekend. Lows will range in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s with a little more humidity. Another cold front sweeps through Sunday night. It will remain rain-free.

Enjoy the nice change while we have it South Florida. Temperatures will gradually warm up as we finish the week. Seasonal over the weekend with lows in the upper 60's and highs in the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ckG3Lo9ylt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 20, 2019

Today in the Tropics

We are still tracking Tropical Storm Sebastien located over 200 miles Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It is forecast to get absorbed by a cold front on Friday and remain no threat to land. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Tropical Storm #Sebastien is a little stronger. It is forecast to get absorbed by a cold front on Friday. No threat to land. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7fYi86mohN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 20, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7