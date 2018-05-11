Mother’s Day Weekend

South Florida the models continue to forecast a wet weekend, so make sure to take your plans for Mom indoors. Clouds will build tonight and we will have tropical moisture moving in from the Caribbean by Saturday afternoon. Some of the rain will be heavy in spots and flood concerns will be present. In fact, we could see about 2 to 4 inches of rain along the east coast and upper Florida Keys and that forecast is on the conservative side not taking into account those areas of poor drainage. The National Weather Service of Miami has placed us under a marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall and even scattered thunderstorms could be possible through the early portion of next week.

Wishing all Mom's a wonderful weekend. Plan accordingly times of rain in the forecast. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FlnTLDRZUG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2018

We have marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall starting tomorrow afternoon. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/R8hNIybol5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7