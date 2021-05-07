South Florida a weak cold front is set to arrive Friday night. Ahead of the front, there will be plenty of heat and humidity. Speaking of heat, temperatures will be nearing records once again with highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. However, until the front arrives, the National Weather Service is suggesting a few downpours could cause isolated areas of street flooding. A storms or two can’t be ruled out producing lightning and gusty winds.

By tonight, the front should exit South Florida with high pressure building behind across the Southeast United States. This will help the air dry up and temperatures along the humidity to go down. Look forward to near-average temperatures with overnight lows in the lower 70’s and highs in the low to mid 80’s. An overall fantastic weekend for outdoor plans with mom!

MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND looking FANTASTIC! Mostly sunny, dry and near-average. Temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 80's. Feeling fine with lower humidity. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/r6JYO53Vcy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 7, 2021

What can we expect Mother’s Day weekend?

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7