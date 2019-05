Winds are forecast to turn more Southerly to draw up the heat and humidity. High temperatures will range in the low 90’s with feels like temperatures in the low 100’s. Spotty anytime shower possible.

Next week, steering flow changes and storms will get steered to the East. This means wetter times await. Keep it tuned to your Storm Station!

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7