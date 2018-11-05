Mostly Sunny & Quiet

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the extra hour of sleep over the weekend!

High pressure is in control as the wind will be off the ocean over the next couple of days. Look for temperatures to run a few degrees above average with a stray shower possible into Election Day. By Friday, models are showing that a front will increase our rain chances gradually. A chance for storms will be possible over the weekend, but it will all depend if the front will get enough of a push to clear the region.

Forecast looks warm with a stray shower on the breeze on Election Day. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/7vEQP3IEhO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2018

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7