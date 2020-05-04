Mostly Dry Week!

Enjoy the sunshine South Florida!
Huge dome of high pressure (our fair-weather friend) will stay over us through much of the week. This will keep us mild and mostly dry through Tuesday. Winds out of the South on Wednesday, start to heat us up as a front gets closer. By Thursday, the front tries to slide in, but should fade away with little impacts expected.
Pattern gets WETTER for Mother’s Day. Stay tuned!
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7