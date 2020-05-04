Enjoy the sunshine South Florida!

Huge dome of high pressure (our fair-weather friend) will stay over us through much of the week. This will keep us mild and mostly dry through Tuesday. Winds out of the South on Wednesday, start to heat us up as a front gets closer. By Thursday, the front tries to slide in, but should fade away with little impacts expected.

Pattern gets WETTER for Mother’s Day. Stay tuned!

MOSTLY DRY WEEK- Most models are keeping rain chances at about 10% this week, even with a front sliding in on Thursday. It won't be until Mother's Day weekend with another front approaching, that a chance of showers gets introduced into the forecast. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vO4Sc2DisG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 4, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7