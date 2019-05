South Florida look forward to a quiet day with steamy sunshine and highs ranging in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Nice and quiet start on this Wednesday. Forecast calls for the sun to heat temperatures up into the low 90's. Staying mostly dry today with winds picking up. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/m8fo4GYQJ8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 22, 2019

High pressure settles into the mid-Atlantic region and that will draw in extra dry air to maintain our rain chances low and increase the winds through the start of the holiday weekend. Marine hazards get introduced tonight.

Winds will increase and marine hazards will stick around through the long holiday weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Pjm0Cp3I6k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 22, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7