High pressure over the Southeast United States builds from the East over the next few days.

This means East winds with a typical Summer pattern of night/morning/midday showers and few storms East coast area, transitioning to scattered to numerous afternoon and early evening showers and storms inland and Gulf Coast through Thursday.

We could see a dry period later today.

DAY PLANNER- A passing shower on the breeze possible early, but most areas will be dry. Slight chance of showers & storms present for interior areas & Gulf Coast. Highs near-average between 90 to 91 degrees. Have a great Wednesday! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/vbZxX5EyXC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2022

Over the weekend, more moisture will be around due to a low high up in the sky. The wettest day would be Sunday.

It should be dry in most areas today with a slight chance of seeing passing showers. Wetter conditions expected along the Gulf Coast of Florida. By the weekend, how much rain we get will depend on an upper-level low headed our way. Sunday could be wetter. pic.twitter.com/rdePTEK271 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2022

National: Dangerous heat continues across much of the central U.S. on today and then it expands into the Northeast on Thursday. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and the risk of flash flooding possible for the lower Michigan region to the middle Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, brush fire concerns present across the Pacific Northwest into Montana.

Tropics: All is quiet for now.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7