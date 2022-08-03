High pressure over the Southeast United States builds from the East over the next few days.
This means East winds with a typical Summer pattern of night/morning/midday showers and few storms East coast area, transitioning to scattered to numerous afternoon and early evening showers and storms inland and Gulf Coast through Thursday.
We could see a dry period later today.
Over the weekend, more moisture will be around due to a low high up in the sky. The wettest day would be Sunday.
National: Dangerous heat continues across much of the central U.S. on today and then it expands into the Northeast on Thursday. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and the risk of flash flooding possible for the lower Michigan region to the middle Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, brush fire concerns present across the Pacific Northwest into Montana.
Tropics: All is quiet for now.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7