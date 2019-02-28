Mostly Dry Days

High pressure has settled over the Florida Peninsula bringing dry air over South Florida. Winds will turn out of the East early/mid afternoon to make temperatures soar into the low to middle 80’s. This means they will run a good 4 to 7 degrees above average and near record values around the Florida Keys. In fact, today could mark the 15th day Marathon sets a new record high temperature. By tonight, fog will likely develop across interior areas.

As far as rain is concerned, it will be mostly dry in the days ahead. A chance of showers and storms will be introduced into the forecast for Tuesday due to another approaching cold front. If the models are right, this next one will bring cooler air.

A mainly dry day is expected. Chances low through Monday. Next Tuesday a front approaches and forecast calling for isolated showers and storms. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HoHTOu9ort — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7