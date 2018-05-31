Morning Downpours

Alberto kicked off the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season early. Will it be a busy year? Tomorrow night at 8pm our hurricane preparedness show “Surviving A Storm” will air and it’s filled with answers and everything you need to know on how to prepare in case Mother Nature send a storm our way. Stay informed and connected with your Storm Station!

Our hurricane special "Surviving A Storm" airs tomorrow right here on @wsvn at 8pm. Hopefully you can join @7weather. pic.twitter.com/ZUYUDnN26d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2018

In a matter of 90 minutes, about 3 inches of rain fell in portions of North-Central Miami-Dade triggering a flood advisory for areas the following areas: Westchester, Kendall, Sweetwater, Sunset and Glenvar Heights. Some of the roadways have standing water, so please use caution. More rain possible throughout the day.

High pressure is set to build in from the Western Atlantic Ocean on Friday and the air will be a lot drier. If we manage to see showers and storms form, they will favor inland areas and Southwest Florida. By the weekend, it will be hot and steamy with the return of a better breeze off the ocean. Only a chance of a few showers.

