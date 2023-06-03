South Florida has endured a stormy stretch of weather much of this week and unfortunately that looks to continue this weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms. All this while we track Tropical Storm Arlene that is moving to the south and toward Cuba across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this system will not directly impact South Florida and is forecast to weaken back into a tropical depression later today.

In South Florida on this Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly across our local waters and near the Florida Keys. Then during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop and should affect much of metropolitan South Florida at some point in the afternoon. As of this morning’s model guidance, it appears that our best chance for seeing rain will be during the 2-7pm time period.

Given the repeated rounds of heavy rainfall in spots, a Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Sunday’s forecast will remain fairly similar with morning sunshine then scattered afternoon thunderstorms returning to the forecast with high temperatures at most locations reaching the upper 80s.

Some relatively drier air will finally arrive early next week, which will drop our rain chances and will allow for temperatures to be a degree or two warmer with more sunshine around. Enjoy this drier time while it lasts because more rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive by the end of next week.