Hope you had a great Fourth of July holiday Friday! Unfortunately, it was quite a soggy day but at least it cleared out in time for the fireworks.

The rest of this holiday weekend will feature some minor changes — mainly in the form of a bit more dry time and more sunshine — but scattered showers and storms are still expected.

The reason being is that we will be in the moisture tail of Tropical Storm Chantal that formed off the Southeast US coast. This will essentially keep moisture levels high and focus storms across our area.

For our Saturday, expect some sunshine in the morning giving way to more clouds and scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. It should then clear up for the evening hours. High temperatures will be a bit hotter, reaching the upper 80s to around 90F. It will also turn rather gusty with winds reaching 25-30 mph.

Then on Sunday, it should be fairly similar with sun to clouds and some afternoon showers and storms. With a south to southwest wind still in place, that will drive highs up and into the low 90s.

Heading into next week, it should turn a bit drier and brighter with our typical summertime pattern returning. That means some morning showers followed by afternoon, inland storms are expected. Perhaps there will be a bit of a bump in activity midweek as an upper level low passes to our south.

Tropical update

Tropical Depression Three formed Friday afternoon off the Southeast US coast and has since strengthened into Tropical Storm Chantal Saturday morning. It is forecast to move onshore into South Carolina or North Carolina Sunday morning. It’s not forecast to be a very impactful storm but will still swirl in gusty rain bands across parts of the Southeast this weekend.