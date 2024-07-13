A pattern change is taking shape just in time for the weekend, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It won’t be completely sunny but it will be a noticeable improvement.

We can thank the large, expansive area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean nudging more toward the west, placing South Florida back in an onshore wind regime.

This moisture flow will continue to steer in moisture, especially today, but this onshore pattern both days will tend to favor scattered morning showers across coastal and metro zones before that activity gradually shifts inland and to the west for the afternoons.

Also with that onshore, east-southeast wind, that means higher humidity. It will be high enough for Heat Advisories to be in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 10AM through 6PM this Saturday for feels-like temperatures up to 107F.

By next week, the pattern is not expected to budge much. Rain chances will generally hover at 40% while high temperatures will be in the low 90s. The only question is on Monday given that a tropical wave will pass just to our south, which could lead to wetter and stormier times than what is currently forecast.

Speaking of tropical waves, no tropical development is forecast over at least the next 7 days!