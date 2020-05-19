More Strong Storms Possible

Steering winds remain out of the South-Southwest and that will continue to pump in plenty of heat and moisture into the air. This will be fuel for Mother Nature to develop isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon. Therefore, look for more storms South Florida capable of producing heavy rains leading to areas of street flooding, gusty winds, dangerous lightning and small-size hail.

Isolated strong to severe storms could develop this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain likely to produce areas of street flooding. The ground is super saturated already… Frequent lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XbSKWoLp6s — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 19, 2020

It will remain unsettled through Thursday. By the weekend, high pressure starts to build in from the Western Atlantic and the return of an ocean breeze takes place. This will have us soaking up more South Florida sunshine and if we see any afternoon storms develop, favoring inland areas. Temperatures overnight will be in the middle 70’s and highs in the lower 90’s.

Threat of rip currents will be increasing at area beaches.

UNSETTLED WEEK- A few strong storms possible over the Eastern areas this afternoon. Good rain chance to stick around most of the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9NPtbZwU8F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 19, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certifed

WSVN Channel 7